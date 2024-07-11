StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Free Report) in a report published on Monday. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on Stratasys from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 1st. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Stratasys from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Stratasys in a research note on Thursday, May 30th.

Stratasys Stock Performance

SSYS stock opened at $8.51 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.13. The firm has a market cap of $592.81 million, a P/E ratio of -4.65 and a beta of 1.21. Stratasys has a 1 year low of $8.02 and a 1 year high of $21.72.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The technology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15). Stratasys had a negative net margin of 20.38% and a negative return on equity of 2.68%. The business had revenue of $144.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.53 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Stratasys will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Stratasys

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RIA Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Stratasys in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stratasys during the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Stratasys by 2,711.2% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 9,558 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 9,218 shares during the period. Values First Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Stratasys by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 19,652 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Stratasys by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 21,252 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 3,705 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.77% of the company’s stock.

Stratasys Company Profile

Stratasys Ltd. provides connected polymer-based 3D printing solutions. It offers range of 3D printing systems, which includes polyjet printer, Fused Deposition Modeling (FDM) printers, stereolithography printing systems, origin P3 printers, and selective absorption fusion printer for additive manufacturing, and tooling and rapid prototyping for various vertical markets, such as automotive, aerospace, consumer products and healthcare.

