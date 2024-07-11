StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Catalent (NYSE:CTLT)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Stephens restated an equal weight rating and set a $63.50 price objective on shares of Catalent in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Barclays increased their price target on Catalent from $47.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Catalent currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $55.65.

Get Catalent alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Catalent

Catalent Stock Performance

CTLT opened at $57.43 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Catalent has a 1 year low of $31.80 and a 1 year high of $60.20.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Catalent had a negative return on equity of 2.73% and a negative net margin of 26.61%. Equities analysts expect that Catalent will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Catalent

In related news, insider Ricky Hopson sold 1,401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total transaction of $76,018.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,118,678.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Ricky Hopson sold 1,401 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total transaction of $76,018.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,118,678.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Matti Masanovich sold 2,993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.74, for a total transaction of $169,822.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,921,840.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Catalent

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Catalent by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,468,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,909,000 after purchasing an additional 365,648 shares during the period. Tran Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Catalent by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Tran Capital Management L.P. now owns 361,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,258,000 after buying an additional 39,208 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Catalent by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,639,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,655,000 after acquiring an additional 376,931 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Catalent by 240.0% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 40,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,808,000 after buying an additional 28,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Catalent by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 726,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,644,000 after purchasing an additional 18,752 shares during the period.

About Catalent

(Get Free Report)

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Biologics, and Pharma and Consumer Health. The Biologics segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing for biologic proteins, cell gene, and other nucleic acid therapies; pDNA, iPSCs, oncolytic viruses, and vaccines; formulation, development, and manufacturing for parenteral dose forms, including vials, prefilled syringes, and cartridges; and analytical development and testing services for large molecules.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Catalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.