Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE)

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders bought 6,252 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 589% compared to the typical daily volume of 908 call options.

uniQure Price Performance

Shares of uniQure stock opened at $10.12 on Thursday. uniQure has a 1-year low of $3.73 and a 1-year high of $11.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.35. The company has a current ratio of 9.39, a quick ratio of 9.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $491.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 0.97.

Get uniQure alerts:

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.31) by ($0.05). uniQure had a negative return on equity of 121.60% and a negative net margin of 1,562.22%. The company had revenue of $8.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 million. On average, equities analysts predict that uniQure will post -4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On uniQure

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vestal Point Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of uniQure in the 4th quarter valued at $26,572,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of uniQure by 11.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,072,536 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,577,000 after purchasing an additional 109,740 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of uniQure by 667.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 766,521 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,143,000 after purchasing an additional 666,696 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in shares of uniQure by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 736,724 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,831,000 after purchasing an additional 30,054 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in uniQure by 133.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 613,490 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,189,000 after purchasing an additional 350,291 shares in the last quarter. 78.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on QURE shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of uniQure in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of uniQure from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, uniQure currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on uniQure

About uniQure

(Get Free Report)

uniQure N.V. develops treatments for patients suffering from rare and other devastating diseases. It offers HEMGENIX that has completed Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also develops AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for uniQure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for uniQure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.