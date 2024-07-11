Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE)

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders bought 6,252 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 589% compared to the typical daily volume of 908 call options.
Shares of uniQure stock opened at $10.12 on Thursday. uniQure has a 1-year low of $3.73 and a 1-year high of $11.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.35. The company has a current ratio of 9.39, a quick ratio of 9.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $491.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 0.97.
uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.31) by ($0.05). uniQure had a negative return on equity of 121.60% and a negative net margin of 1,562.22%. The company had revenue of $8.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 million. On average, equities analysts predict that uniQure will post -4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on QURE shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of uniQure in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of uniQure from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, uniQure currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.00.
uniQure N.V. develops treatments for patients suffering from rare and other devastating diseases. It offers HEMGENIX that has completed Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also develops AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease.
