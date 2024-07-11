Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Put Options on TKO Group (NYSE:TKO)

TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors purchased 2,500 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 26% compared to the typical volume of 1,979 put options.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TKO Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TKO. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of TKO Group by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its stake in shares of TKO Group by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 1,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of TKO Group by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of TKO Group by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 14,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TKO Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

Get TKO Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TKO shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of TKO Group from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of TKO Group from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of TKO Group from $103.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on shares of TKO Group from $112.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded shares of TKO Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.46.

TKO Group Price Performance

Shares of TKO Group stock opened at $109.95 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $106.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $18.73 billion, a PE ratio of -108.86 and a beta of 1.04. TKO Group has a 52 week low of $72.33 and a 52 week high of $113.30.

TKO Group (NYSE:TKO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $1.63. The firm had revenue of $629.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $609.28 million. TKO Group had a positive return on equity of 4.15% and a negative net margin of 4.14%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TKO Group will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About TKO Group

(Get Free Report)

TKO Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company. The company produces and licenses live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form content, reality series, and other filmed entertainment on digital and linear channels and via pay-per-view. It is involved in the merchandising of video games, apparel, equipment, trading cards, memorabilia, digital goods, and toys, as well as sale of travel packages and tickets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TKO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TKO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.