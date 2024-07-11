Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Enphase Energy Call Options (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Traders bought 62,881 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 22% compared to the typical volume of 51,635 call options.

Enphase Energy Stock Up 2.3 %

Enphase Energy stock traded up $2.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $109.25. 3,830,339 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,080,644. The business has a fifty day moving average of $115.51 and a 200 day moving average of $116.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a current ratio of 4.16. The firm has a market cap of $14.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.99, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.71. Enphase Energy has a 12-month low of $73.49 and a 12-month high of $192.22.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.17). Enphase Energy had a net margin of 15.10% and a return on equity of 31.89%. The business had revenue of $263.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.06 million. Research analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ENPH shares. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Enphase Energy from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Enphase Energy from $121.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Enphase Energy from $159.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Enphase Energy from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.45.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Enphase Energy

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Enphase Energy news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 5,000 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.27, for a total value of $616,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 107,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,306,133.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 5,000 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.27, for a total value of $616,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 107,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,306,133.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thurman J. Rodgers sold 319,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.53, for a total value of $40,429,624.78. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,984,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,106,629.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 349,526 shares of company stock valued at $43,721,225. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Enphase Energy

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 1,068.4% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Enphase Energy by 2,733.3% during the first quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Enphase Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

About Enphase Energy

(Get Free Report)

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.