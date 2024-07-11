Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Camtek Call Options (NASDAQ:CAMT)

Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders purchased 2,815 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 63% compared to the average daily volume of 1,724 call options.
Camtek Price Performance
Camtek stock opened at $136.20 on Thursday. Camtek has a 52-week low of $33.35 and a 52-week high of $140.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.95, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.18. The company has a quick ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.
Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.07. Camtek had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 20.94%. The business had revenue of $97.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.75 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Camtek will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Camtek
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Camtek from $106.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Camtek in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Camtek from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Camtek from $98.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Camtek from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.63.
View Our Latest Analysis on CAMT
About Camtek
Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for semiconductor industry. The company provides Eagle-i, a system that delivers 2D inspection and metrology capabilities; Eagle-AP, which addresses the advanced packaging market using software and hardware technologies that deliver superior 2D and 3D inspection and metrology capabilities on the same platform; and Golden Eagle, a panel inspection and metrology system to address the challenges fanout wafer level packaging applications.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Camtek
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- This Stock’s Price Shifts Into High Gear With Analyst Upgrades
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- AI Boosts Glass Tech Leader Stock: Shares Up 75% and More to Come
- What is a SEC Filing?
- AI Partnership Boosts This Top Tech Stock: Ready for More Gains?
Receive News & Ratings for Camtek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camtek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.