Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Camtek Call Options (NASDAQ:CAMT)

Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders purchased 2,815 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 63% compared to the average daily volume of 1,724 call options.

Camtek stock opened at $136.20 on Thursday. Camtek has a 52-week low of $33.35 and a 52-week high of $140.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.95, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.18. The company has a quick ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.07. Camtek had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 20.94%. The business had revenue of $97.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.75 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Camtek will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Camtek in the first quarter valued at about $1,716,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Camtek by 1.9% during the first quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 691,780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $57,950,000 after buying an additional 13,094 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its stake in Camtek by 5.2% during the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 10,191 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $854,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Camtek by 7.6% during the first quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,743 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $984,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Camtek during the first quarter worth about $55,026,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.93% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Camtek from $106.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Camtek in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Camtek from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Camtek from $98.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Camtek from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.63.

Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for semiconductor industry. The company provides Eagle-i, a system that delivers 2D inspection and metrology capabilities; Eagle-AP, which addresses the advanced packaging market using software and hardware technologies that deliver superior 2D and 3D inspection and metrology capabilities on the same platform; and Golden Eagle, a panel inspection and metrology system to address the challenges fanout wafer level packaging applications.

