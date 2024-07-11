Stock Analysts’ Price Target Changes for July 11th (ABBV, AMD, AZEK, C, COST, CRH, EXP, HUBS, HUN, JPM)

Stock Analysts’ price target changes for Thursday, July 11th:

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $191.00 to $196.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $190.00 to $205.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK)

had its price target reduced by Citigroup Inc. from $50.00 to $44.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $63.00 to $65.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $775.00 to $800.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

CRH (NYSE:CRH) had its target price trimmed by Citigroup Inc. from $109.00 to $99.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) had its price target trimmed by Citigroup Inc. from $297.00 to $252.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) had its price target trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $750.00 to $650.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) had its target price lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $32.00 to $28.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from $195.00 to $205.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) had its target price lowered by Citigroup Inc. from $73.00 to $66.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) had its price target reduced by Citigroup Inc. from $696.00 to $658.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $132.00 to $134.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) had its target price lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $120.00 to $110.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $48.00 to $51.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) had its price target raised by UBS Group AG from $375.00 to $400.00. UBS Group AG currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) had its price target lowered by Citigroup Inc. from $51.00 to $44.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) had its price target reduced by Citigroup Inc. from $94.00 to $80.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) had its price target lowered by Citigroup Inc. from $322.00 to $297.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $103.00 to $107.50. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from $55.00 to $57.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD) had its target price lowered by Citigroup Inc. from $62.00 to $52.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

