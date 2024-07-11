Stock Analysts’ Price Target Changes for July 11th (ABBV, AMD, AZEK, C, COST, CRH, EXP, HUBS, HUN, JPM)

Posted by on Jul 11th, 2024

Stock Analysts’ price target changes for Thursday, July 11th:

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $191.00 to $196.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $190.00 to $205.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) had its price target reduced by Citigroup Inc. from $50.00 to $44.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $63.00 to $65.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $775.00 to $800.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

CRH (NYSE:CRH) had its target price trimmed by Citigroup Inc. from $109.00 to $99.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) had its price target trimmed by Citigroup Inc. from $297.00 to $252.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) had its price target trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $750.00 to $650.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) had its target price lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $32.00 to $28.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from $195.00 to $205.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) had its target price lowered by Citigroup Inc. from $73.00 to $66.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) had its price target reduced by Citigroup Inc. from $696.00 to $658.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $132.00 to $134.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) had its target price lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $120.00 to $110.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $48.00 to $51.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) had its price target raised by UBS Group AG from $375.00 to $400.00. UBS Group AG currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) had its price target lowered by Citigroup Inc. from $51.00 to $44.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) had its price target reduced by Citigroup Inc. from $94.00 to $80.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) had its price target lowered by Citigroup Inc. from $322.00 to $297.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $103.00 to $107.50. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from $55.00 to $57.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD) had its target price lowered by Citigroup Inc. from $62.00 to $52.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

