Stephens Begins Coverage on Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA)

Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Rush Enterprises Stock Performance

Shares of RUSHA stock opened at $41.84 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.02. Rush Enterprises has a 52 week low of $34.68 and a 52 week high of $53.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.65 and a 200-day moving average of $46.39.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.08. Rush Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 4.16%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Rush Enterprises will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

Rush Enterprises Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 9th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 8th. Rush Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.19%.

In other Rush Enterprises news, SVP Jason Wilder sold 11,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.23, for a total transaction of $520,087.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,686.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 12.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rush Enterprises

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RUSHA. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Rush Enterprises by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 150,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,126,000 after purchasing an additional 37,393 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in shares of Rush Enterprises by 38.6% during the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 49,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,041,000 after purchasing an additional 13,934 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Rush Enterprises by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,531,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,343,000 after purchasing an additional 744,310 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Rush Enterprises by 49.9% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 174,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,115,000 after purchasing an additional 58,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 61.6% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 609,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,892,000 after acquiring an additional 232,460 shares during the last quarter. 84.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rush Enterprises Company Profile

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States and Canada. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, IC Bus, Blue Bird, and Dennis Eagle.

Further Reading

