Stagwell Inc. (NASDAQ:STGW) Receives $7.78 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Stagwell Inc. (NASDAQ:STGW – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.78.

A number of research firms have commented on STGW. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Stagwell from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Stagwell in a research report on Monday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Stagwell in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.50 price objective for the company. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Stagwell from $6.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on shares of Stagwell in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd.

NASDAQ:STGW opened at $6.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Stagwell has a 12 month low of $3.83 and a 12 month high of $8.59. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of -235.00 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.40.

Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.06). Stagwell had a positive return on equity of 7.31% and a negative net margin of 0.16%. The company had revenue of $670.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.45 million. Research analysts forecast that Stagwell will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Bradley J. Gross sold 4,000,000 shares of Stagwell stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.34, for a total transaction of $25,360,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,981,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,299,679.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STGW. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Stagwell by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 20,266,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,369,000 after buying an additional 2,731,100 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Stagwell during the 4th quarter valued at about $12,842,000. CastleKnight Management LP raised its position in shares of Stagwell by 372.7% during the 4th quarter. CastleKnight Management LP now owns 1,467,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,731,000 after buying an additional 1,157,239 shares in the last quarter. My Personal CFO LLC raised its position in shares of Stagwell by 153.5% during the 4th quarter. My Personal CFO LLC now owns 1,333,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,841,000 after buying an additional 807,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Stagwell by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,250,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,813,000 after buying an additional 667,166 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.61% of the company’s stock.

Stagwell Inc provides digital transformation, performance media and data, consumer insights and strategy, and creativity and communications services. The company operates through three segments: Integrated Agencies Network, Brand Performance Network, and Communications Network. It designs and builds digital platforms and experiences that support the delivery of content, commerce, service, and sales; creates websites, mobile applications, back-end systems, content and data management systems, and other digital environments; designs and implements technology and data strategies; and develops software and related technology products, including artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled communications, research, and media technology, cookie-less data platforms for advance targeting and activation, software tools for e-commerce applications, specialty media solutions in the augmented reality space, and text messaging applications for consumer engagement.

