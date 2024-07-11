STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) Receives $39.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.00.

STAG has been the subject of several research reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of STAG Industrial in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective (up from $41.00) on shares of STAG Industrial in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 24th.

Shares of NYSE STAG opened at $36.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. STAG Industrial has a 12 month low of $31.69 and a 12 month high of $39.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a PE ratio of 36.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.81.

In related news, Director Benjamin S. Butcher sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.81, for a total value of $1,044,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $289,062.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STAG. J.Safra Asset Management Corp grew its position in STAG Industrial by 708.5% during the 1st quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 124.1% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 56.1% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. 88.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

We are a REIT focused on the acquisition, ownership, and operation of industrial properties throughout the United States. Our platform is designed to (i) identify properties for acquisition that offer relative value across CBRE-EA Tier 1 industrial real estate markets, industries, and tenants through the principled application of our proprietary risk assessment model, (ii) provide growth through sophisticated industrial operation and an attractive opportunity set, and (iii) capitalize our business appropriately given the characteristics of our assets.

