SSP Group plc (LON:SSPG) Insider Buys £124.80 in Stock

SSP Group plc (LON:SSPG – Get Free Report) insider Jonathan Davies bought 78 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 160 ($2.05) per share, for a total transaction of £124.80 ($159.86).

On Thursday, June 6th, Jonathan Davies bought 76 shares of SSP Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 163 ($2.09) per share, for a total transaction of £123.88 ($158.68).

SSPG opened at GBX 172.60 ($2.21) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 595.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 172.97 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 203.15. SSP Group plc has a twelve month low of GBX 142.20 ($1.82) and a twelve month high of GBX 267 ($3.42). The stock has a market capitalization of £1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17,260.00, a PEG ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 1.80.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were issued a dividend of GBX 1.20 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th. This represents a yield of 0.57%. SSP Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20,000.00%.

SSPG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of SSP Group in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of SSP Group from GBX 320 ($4.10) to GBX 300 ($3.84) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 305 ($3.91) price objective on shares of SSP Group in a research report on Thursday, July 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 296.25 ($3.79).

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, the Asia Pacific, Eastern Europe, the Middle East, and internationally. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and shopping centers. It also operates sandwich shops, cafes, bars, and restaurants.

