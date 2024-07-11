Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) Earns “Neutral” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $37.00 price objective on the aerospace company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $36.00.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on SPR. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Spirit AeroSystems from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Barclays restated an equal weight rating and set a $37.00 target price (down previously from $40.00) on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Spirit AeroSystems from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Spirit AeroSystems from $34.00 to $37.25 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Spirit AeroSystems from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $33.42.

Get Spirit AeroSystems alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on SPR

Spirit AeroSystems Stock Performance

Shares of SPR opened at $34.62 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.34. Spirit AeroSystems has a 52-week low of $14.65 and a 52-week high of $36.34. The company has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.98 and a beta of 1.84.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported ($3.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($3.49). The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.69) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Spirit AeroSystems will post -3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MCF Advisors LLC grew its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 0.8% in the first quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 41,228 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. Mystic Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 0.7% in the first quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,847 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,906,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 46,362 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,035 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,516 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the period. 93.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Spirit AeroSystems

(Get Free Report)

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design, engineering, manufacture, and marketing of commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment offers forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems, floor beams, nacelles, struts/pylons, horizontal and vertical stabilizers, flaps and slats flight control surfaces, wing structures, and wing systems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit AeroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit AeroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.