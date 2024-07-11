Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE) Short Interest Update

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a decline of 63.6% from the June 15th total of 12,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Special Opportunities Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Matisse Capital purchased a new position in shares of Special Opportunities Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $270,000. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Special Opportunities Fund by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 91,266 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 3,259 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Special Opportunities Fund by 6.4% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 15,478 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares during the period. Finally, Patron Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Special Opportunities Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $175,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.60% of the company’s stock.

Special Opportunities Fund Stock Performance

SPE stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $13.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,332. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.99 and its 200-day moving average is $12.49. Special Opportunities Fund has a 12 month low of $10.26 and a 12 month high of $13.64.

Special Opportunities Fund Dividend Announcement

Special Opportunities Fund Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 18th will be paid a $0.0954 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 18th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.41%.

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund of funds launched and managed by Bulldog Investors, LLC. It invests in close-ended funds investing in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund employs a combination of value, opportunistic and special situations strategies to make its investments.

