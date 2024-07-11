SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV) Shares Sold by Embree Financial Group

Embree Financial Group decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Free Report) by 19.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,161 shares of the company’s stock after selling 770 shares during the period. Embree Financial Group’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 16.0% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,237,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,029,000 after purchasing an additional 721,830 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 663.7% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,137,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,220,000 after buying an additional 2,726,536 shares in the last quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC now owns 665,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,556,000 after buying an additional 20,004 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 656,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,898,000 after buying an additional 7,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 653,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,937,000 after buying an additional 81,823 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Price Performance

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF stock traded up $1.63 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $74.40. The company had a trading volume of 46,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,386. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $59.67 and a 1 year high of $76.39. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.94.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

