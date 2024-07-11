SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS) Sets New 52-Week High at $150.28

SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $150.28 and last traded at $150.28, with a volume of 245 shares. The stock had previously closed at $150.11.
SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF Stock Down 0.1 %
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 25.12 and a beta of 0.83.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $262,000. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $576,000. Allred Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 5,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 4,401.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 75,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,016,000 after acquiring an additional 74,128 shares during the period. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,058,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368 shares during the period.
About SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF
The SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (QUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks comprising three equally weighted subindexes with value, quality and minimum volatility factor strategies. QUS was launched on Apr 16, 2015 and is managed by State Street.
