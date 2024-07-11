SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) Shares Sold by C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors

C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) by 24.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,853 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,609 shares during the quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors’ holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRLN. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 14,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 1,916 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 32,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Watershed Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Watershed Private Wealth LLC now owns 67,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,847,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the period. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 64,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,716,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. Finally, Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSEARCA:SRLN traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $41.67. The company had a trading volume of 274,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,894,119. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.88. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 12-month low of $41.19 and a 12-month high of $42.15.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

