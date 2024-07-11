SPC Financial Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

SPC Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,051 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the quarter. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $1,741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PCAR. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PACCAR during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 188.5% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PACCAR in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of PACCAR in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PACCAR in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. 64.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Transactions at PACCAR
In other news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 33,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.18, for a total transaction of $3,594,193.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 154,430 shares in the company, valued at $16,397,377.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Michael K. Walton sold 9,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.11, for a total transaction of $958,918.53. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,301.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO R Preston Feight sold 33,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.18, for a total value of $3,594,193.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,397,377.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,040 shares of company stock worth $4,779,241 over the last 90 days. 2.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
PACCAR Stock Performance
PCAR traded up $1.73 during trading on Thursday, hitting $103.23. 1,821,925 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,517,218. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.57, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.92. PACCAR Inc has a 1-year low of $80.94 and a 1-year high of $125.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $106.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.
PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.07. PACCAR had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 14.30%. The business had revenue of $8.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PACCAR Inc will post 8.37 earnings per share for the current year.
PACCAR Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.45%.
About PACCAR
PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.
