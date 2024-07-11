SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN) Shares Gap Up to $5.07

SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $5.07, but opened at $5.51. SoundHound AI shares last traded at $5.91, with a volume of 21,403,871 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on SOUN. DA Davidson increased their target price on SoundHound AI from $7.50 to $9.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded SoundHound AI from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.90 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of SoundHound AI in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of SoundHound AI in a report on Friday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SoundHound AI has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.88.

Get SoundHound AI alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SoundHound AI

SoundHound AI Trading Up 7.3 %

The company has a current ratio of 8.84, a quick ratio of 8.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.37 and a beta of 2.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.20.

SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. SoundHound AI had a negative net margin of 183.49% and a negative return on equity of 163.00%. The business had revenue of $11.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 72.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that SoundHound AI, Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at SoundHound AI

In other news, CEO Keyvan Mohajer sold 116,504 shares of SoundHound AI stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.95, for a total value of $460,190.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 953,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,765,665.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Keyvan Mohajer sold 116,504 shares of SoundHound AI stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.95, for a total transaction of $460,190.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 953,333 shares in the company, valued at $3,765,665.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider James Ming Hom sold 16,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.04, for a total transaction of $67,532.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 486,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,967,435.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 417,728 shares of company stock worth $1,815,476 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of SoundHound AI

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SoundHound AI in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. DecisionPoint Financial LLC bought a new stake in SoundHound AI during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SoundHound AI during the first quarter worth $55,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new position in shares of SoundHound AI in the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Emerald Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SoundHound AI in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.28% of the company’s stock.

About SoundHound AI

(Get Free Report)

SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that enables businesses across automotive, TV, and IoT, and to customer service industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as Application Programming Interfaces (API) for text and voice queries, support for custom commands, extensive library of content domains, inclusive software development kit platforms, collaboration capabilities, diagnostic tools, and built-in analytics; SoundHound Chat AI that integrates with knowledge domains, pulling real-time data like weather, sports, stocks, flight status, and restaurants; and SoundHound Smart Answering is built to offer customer establishments custom AI-powered voice assistant.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SoundHound AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoundHound AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.