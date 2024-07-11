SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) PT Lowered to $7.00

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $7.50 to $7.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 6.54% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on SOFI. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Wedbush reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.29.

SoFi Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of SOFI stock opened at $6.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.24. SoFi Technologies has a one year low of $6.15 and a one year high of $11.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a PE ratio of -21.19, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.70.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. SoFi Technologies had a negative net margin of 8.21% and a positive return on equity of 1.10%. The business had revenue of $580.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $555.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. SoFi Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that SoFi Technologies will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other SoFi Technologies news, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 56,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.41, for a total value of $360,709.93. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 453,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,906,704.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other SoFi Technologies news, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 56,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.41, for a total value of $360,709.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 453,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,906,704.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Anthony Noto acquired 28,775 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.90 per share, for a total transaction of $198,547.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,033,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,430,246.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 88,390 shares of company stock worth $597,569 in the last three months. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SoFi Technologies

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC lifted its stake in SoFi Technologies by 21.7% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 51,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 9,151 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 95,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 12,717 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 65.3% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,981 shares during the last quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. purchased a new position in SoFi Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in SoFi Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $316,000. 38.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SoFi Technologies Company Profile

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

Further Reading

