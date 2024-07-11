Signaturefd LLC Raises Position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,769 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $1,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in DexCom in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in DexCom in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in DexCom by 73.0% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 244 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in DexCom by 99.3% in the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 277 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co boosted its holdings in DexCom by 103.1% in the 4th quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 325 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at DexCom

In other DexCom news, EVP Matthew Vincent Dolan sold 1,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.81, for a total value of $274,241.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,377 shares in the company, valued at $5,839,974.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other DexCom news, EVP Matthew Vincent Dolan sold 1,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.81, for a total value of $274,241.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,377 shares in the company, valued at $5,839,974.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Jon Brown sold 629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.25, for a total transaction of $79,411.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,611,765. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,102 shares of company stock valued at $755,103. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

DexCom Stock Performance

Shares of DXCM traded up $1.96 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $112.75. 728,273 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,878,659. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $120.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.12. DexCom, Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.75 and a 1 year high of $142.00. The stock has a market cap of $44.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.16.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical device company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.05. DexCom had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 31.01%. The business had revenue of $921.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $911.20 million. Equities analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DXCM shares. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of DexCom from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of DexCom from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of DexCom from $153.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of DexCom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of DexCom in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DexCom presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.33.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

Featured Stories

