Signaturefd LLC Grows Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO grew its position in Duke Energy by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 3,390 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Breakwater Capital Group boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 3.9% in the first quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 2,912 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Duke Energy by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,949 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. increased its holdings in Duke Energy by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 14,483 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Duke Energy by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DUK traded up $1.77 on Thursday, hitting $104.60. 1,632,028 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,903,924. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.73 billion, a PE ratio of 26.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.45. Duke Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $83.06 and a 1-year high of $104.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $101.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $7.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.31 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 10.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $1.025 per share. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 103.02%.

In other news, CEO Lynn J. Good sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total value of $1,549,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 437,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,190,031.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Lynn J. Good sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total transaction of $1,549,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 437,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,190,031.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.79, for a total value of $1,027,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 68,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,057,253.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,695 shares of company stock valued at $2,750,815. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Duke Energy from $101.00 to $94.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $110.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $103.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Duke Energy from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Duke Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.42.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

