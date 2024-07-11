Short Interest in The Swatch Group AG (OTCMKTS:SWGAY) Drops By 59.5%

The Swatch Group AG (OTCMKTS:SWGAY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,700 shares, a decrease of 59.5% from the June 15th total of 21,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 402,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

The Swatch Group Trading Up 0.6 %

SWGAY stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $10.32. The company had a trading volume of 704,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,423. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.35. The Swatch Group has a 52-week low of $10.13 and a 52-week high of $16.90.

The Swatch Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.2039 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 13th. This is a positive change from The Swatch Group’s previous dividend of $0.19.

The Swatch Group Company Profile

The Swatch Group AG designs, manufactures, and sells finished watches, jewelry, and watch movements and components worldwide. The company operates through Watches & Jewelry and Electronic Systems segments. The Watches & Jewelry segment designs, produces, and commercializes watches and jewelry.

