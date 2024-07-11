Short Interest in PCM Fund Inc. (NYSE:PCM) Drops By 56.3%

PCM Fund Inc. (NYSE:PCM – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a decrease of 56.3% from the June 15th total of 14,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 52,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

PCM Fund Price Performance

Shares of PCM Fund stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $7.61. The company had a trading volume of 52,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,000. PCM Fund has a one year low of $6.88 and a one year high of $10.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.24.

PCM Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 11th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PCM Fund

PCM Fund Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PCM. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of PCM Fund in the fourth quarter worth $84,000. Concord Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PCM Fund in the first quarter worth $1,121,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its position in shares of PCM Fund by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 152,553 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,214,000 after buying an additional 25,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of PCM Fund by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 364,632 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,943,000 after buying an additional 55,772 shares in the last quarter. 10.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PCM Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It seeks to invest in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in commercial mortgage-backed securities.

