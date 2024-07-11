Short Interest in PCM Fund Inc. (NYSE:PCM) Drops By 56.3%

PCM Fund Inc. (NYSE:PCM – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a decrease of 56.3% from the June 15th total of 14,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 52,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of PCM Fund stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $7.61. The company had a trading volume of 52,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,000. PCM Fund has a one year low of $6.88 and a one year high of $10.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.24.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 11th.
PCM Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It seeks to invest in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in commercial mortgage-backed securities.
