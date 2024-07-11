Short Interest in Argent Mid Cap ETF (NASDAQ:AMID) Decreases By 73.2%

Argent Mid Cap ETF (NASDAQ:AMID – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, a decline of 73.2% from the June 15th total of 29,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Argent Mid Cap ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

AMID traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $32.36. 26,109 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,937. Argent Mid Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $24.41 and a 1-year high of $34.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.07. The stock has a market cap of $58.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.40 and a beta of 1.28.

Argent Mid Cap ETF Company Profile

The Argent Mid Cap ETF Argent Mid Cap ETF (AMID) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to US mid-cap stocks perceived to be undergoing positive change. The fund employs a multi-step selection process based on quantitative and fundamental research.

