Short Interest in Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD) Decreases By 70.1%

Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 750,800 shares, a decline of 70.1% from the June 15th total of 2,510,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,390,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of AEMD traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.43. 1,607,295 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,177,118. Aethlon Medical has a fifty-two week low of $0.37 and a fifty-two week high of $4.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.64 and a 200-day moving average of $1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.92 million, a P/E ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 1.64.

Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 27th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.18) by $0.27. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.10) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Aethlon Medical will post -5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AEMD shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aethlon Medical in a research report on Sunday, June 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Aethlon Medical from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 24th.

Aethlon Medical, Inc, a medical therapeutic company, focuses on developing products to treat cancer and life-threatening infectious diseases in the United States. It develops Hemopurifier, a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device that removes tumor-derived exosomes and life-threatening viruses and use in organ transplantation.

