Short Interest in Accor SA (OTCMKTS:ACCYY) Increases By 323.3%

Accor SA (OTCMKTS:ACCYY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 38,100 shares, an increase of 323.3% from the June 15th total of 9,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 51,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.
Accor Trading Up 0.9 %
Shares of Accor stock traded up $0.08 on Thursday, reaching $8.55. 9,015 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,348. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.46. Accor has a 1-year low of $6.26 and a 1-year high of $9.40.
Accor Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Accor
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- Sales Breakout Sends This Semiconductor Stock to Record High
- Trading Halts Explained
- Surprise Buying Opportunity on This Dividend Aristocrat
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- New Theme Park Powerhouse: Merger Creates Industry-Leading Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Accor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.