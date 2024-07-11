Sherritt International (TSE:S) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.25

Sherritt International Co. (TSE:S – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.25 and last traded at C$0.25, with a volume of 45209 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.26.

Sherritt International Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.30. The firm has a market cap of C$103.30 million, a P/E ratio of -0.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.25.

Get Sherritt International alerts:

Sherritt International (TSE:S – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.11) by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$28.80 million for the quarter. Sherritt International had a negative net margin of 61.19% and a negative return on equity of 18.32%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sherritt International Co. will post 0.0946746 earnings per share for the current year.

Sherritt International Company Profile

Sherritt International Corporation engages in the mining, processing, refining, and sale of nickel and cobalt in North America, Cuba, Europe, Asia, Australia, and internationally. It operates through Metals, Power, Technologies, Oil and Gas, and Corporate segments. The company also produces and sells agricultural fertilizers, such as anhydrous ammonia, granular ammonium sulfate, and crystalline ammonium sulfate; and sulfuric acid, zinc sulfides, and copper sulfides.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sherritt International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherritt International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.