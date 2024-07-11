SFL (NYSE:SFL) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of SFL (NYSE:SFL – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday morning.

Separately, BTIG Research upped their price target on SFL from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.33.

NYSE SFL opened at $13.08 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.03. SFL has a 12 month low of $9.22 and a 12 month high of $14.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

SFL (NYSE:SFL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The shipping company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter. SFL had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 15.21%. The firm had revenue of $229.06 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a positive change from SFL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 24th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.26%. SFL’s dividend payout ratio is presently 111.34%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SFL. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of SFL by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,556,099 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $17,351,000 after purchasing an additional 131,903 shares in the last quarter. Wealthstar Advisors LLC raised its stake in SFL by 97.2% during the 4th quarter. Wealthstar Advisors LLC now owns 47,162 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 23,241 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in SFL by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 17,809 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 2,280 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in SFL by 1,021.5% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 657,672 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,419,000 after buying an additional 599,029 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in SFL by 64.7% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,437,802 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $16,218,000 after buying an additional 564,675 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.59% of the company’s stock.

SFL Corporation Ltd., a maritime and offshore asset owning and chartering company, engages in the ownership, operation, and chartering out of vessels and offshore related assets on medium and long-term charters. The company operates in various sectors of the maritime, and shipping and offshore industries, including oil transportation, dry bulk shipments, chemical transportation, oil products transportation, container transportation, car transportation, and drilling rigs.

