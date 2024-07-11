Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) Announces $0.37 Quarterly Dividend

Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 12th will be given a dividend of 0.37 per share by the information technology services provider on Friday, July 26th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 12th.

Science Applications International has a dividend payout ratio of 16.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Science Applications International to earn $9.01 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.4%.

Get Science Applications International alerts:

Science Applications International Stock Performance

NYSE:SAIC opened at $113.97 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $124.48 and a 200-day moving average of $128.46. The firm has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Science Applications International has a twelve month low of $104.26 and a twelve month high of $145.17.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Science Applications International ( NYSE:SAIC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. Science Applications International had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 22.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.14 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Science Applications International will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SAIC. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Science Applications International from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Science Applications International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SAIC

Insider Transactions at Science Applications International

In related news, EVP Vincent P. Difronzo acquired 795 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $126.04 per share, with a total value of $100,201.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,105,622.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Vincent P. Difronzo acquired 795 shares of Science Applications International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $126.04 per share, with a total value of $100,201.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,772 shares in the company, valued at $1,105,622.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Vincent P. Difronzo bought 215 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $116.72 per share, for a total transaction of $25,094.80. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $264,604.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 6,110 shares of company stock valued at $744,577 over the last three months. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Science Applications International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include IT modernization; digital engineering; artificial intelligence; Weapon systems support design, build, modify, integrate, and sustain weapon systems; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as training and simulation and ground vehicles support which integrates, modify, upgrades, and sustains ground vehicles for nation's armed forces.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Science Applications International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Science Applications International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.