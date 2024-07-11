Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) Holdings Lifted by Rehmann Capital Advisory Group

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,451 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 541 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 49.1% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 21,903.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 13,361 shares in the last quarter. Invst LLC grew its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. Invst LLC now owns 562,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,468,000 after purchasing an additional 20,158 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1,213.9% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 100,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,400,000 after purchasing an additional 92,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 54,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHE traded up $0.23 on Thursday, reaching $27.59. The stock had a trading volume of 130,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,088,263. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.40. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $22.88 and a 1 year high of $27.68. The company has a market capitalization of $9.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 0.83.

About Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

