Schroder Oriental Income (LON:SOI) Reaches New 1-Year High After Dividend Announcement

Schroder Oriental Income (LON:SOI – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as GBX 281 ($3.60) and last traded at GBX 281 ($3.60), with a volume of 355351 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 280 ($3.59).

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 18th will be issued a GBX 2 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 18th. Schroder Oriental Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24,000.00%.

Schroder Oriental Income Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.09. The company has a market cap of £693.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5,680.00 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 270.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 257.82.

About Schroder Oriental Income

Schroder Oriental Income Fund Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Schroder Unit Trusts Limited. The fund is co-managed by Schroder Investment Management Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the Asia Pacific Region, including India and Australia. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

