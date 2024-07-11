Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Shares Bought by Catalina Capital Group LLC

Catalina Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 20.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,445 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 2,457 shares during the period. Catalina Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SLB. BCM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 1.1% in the first quarter. BCM Advisors LLC now owns 18,904 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 1.9% in the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 10,808 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 10,761 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 12,196 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 2.2% in the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 10,551 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. 81.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Insider Transactions at Schlumberger

In related news, CTO Demosthenis Pafitis sold 63,095 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.26, for a total transaction of $3,044,964.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 33,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,612,897.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Schlumberger news, insider Gavin Rennick sold 38,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.28, for a total transaction of $1,838,647.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,851 shares in the company, valued at $2,213,686.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Demosthenis Pafitis sold 63,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.26, for a total value of $3,044,964.70. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 33,421 shares in the company, valued at $1,612,897.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 106,158 shares of company stock valued at $5,099,893 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Schlumberger stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,538,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,194,037. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.04, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Schlumberger Limited has a 1-year low of $42.61 and a 1-year high of $62.12.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.75. The business had revenue of $8.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.88% and a net margin of 12.72%. Schlumberger’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Schlumberger Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 5th. This is a boost from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.54%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SLB shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Schlumberger from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 28th. HSBC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $77.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Schlumberger from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Schlumberger has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.59.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SLB

Schlumberger Profile

(Free Report)

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.