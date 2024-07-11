Sanford C. Bernstein Trims Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) Target Price to $273.00

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Sanford C. Bernstein from $290.00 to $273.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the railroad operator’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $271.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Union Pacific from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the company from $276.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Monday, June 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $248.00 to $274.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They set an overweight rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $258.63.

Shares of Union Pacific stock opened at $224.44 on Monday. Union Pacific has a 12-month low of $199.33 and a 12-month high of $258.66. The company has a market cap of $136.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.42, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $231.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $239.37.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.19. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 44.34%. The firm had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Union Pacific will post 11.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.62%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UNP. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth about $1,832,127,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,851,767 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,682,931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285,144 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at about $293,162,000. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,118,477 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,012,857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073,625 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 331.7% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,143,298 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $280,817,000 after purchasing an additional 878,490 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

