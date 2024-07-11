Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SFRGY) Short Interest Update

Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SFRGY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a decrease of 66.4% from the June 15th total of 12,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 174,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Salvatore Ferragamo Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:SFRGY traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $4.73. The company had a trading volume of 7,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,871. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.73. Salvatore Ferragamo has a one year low of $4.11 and a one year high of $8.60.
About Salvatore Ferragamo
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Salvatore Ferragamo
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- Sales Breakout Sends This Semiconductor Stock to Record High
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- Surprise Buying Opportunity on This Dividend Aristocrat
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- New Theme Park Powerhouse: Merger Creates Industry-Leading Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Salvatore Ferragamo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salvatore Ferragamo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.