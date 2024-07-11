Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SFRGY) Short Interest Update

Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SFRGY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a decrease of 66.4% from the June 15th total of 12,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 174,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Salvatore Ferragamo Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:SFRGY traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $4.73. The company had a trading volume of 7,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,871. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.73. Salvatore Ferragamo has a one year low of $4.11 and a one year high of $8.60.

Get Salvatore Ferragamo alerts:

About Salvatore Ferragamo

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A., through its subsidiaries, creates, produces, and sells luxury goods for men and women in Italy, rest of Europe, North America, Japan, the Asia Pacific, and Central and South America. It offers men's and women's footwear; leather goods, such as handbags, suitcases, belts, wallets, and other men's and women's leather accessories; and knitwear, clothes for formal occasions, sportswear, and leisure wear, as well as outerwear, such as husky jackets, ponchos, and leather garments.

Receive News & Ratings for Salvatore Ferragamo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salvatore Ferragamo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.