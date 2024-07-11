Saba Capital Management, L.P. Acquires 42,236 Shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZ) Stock

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZ – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 42,236 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.38 per share, with a total value of $311,701.68. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 52,553,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,844,992.36. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust alerts:

On Monday, July 8th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 200,706 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.40 per share, for a total transaction of $1,485,224.40.

On Monday, July 1st, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 252,855 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.25 per share, with a total value of $1,833,198.75.

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Price Performance

BIGZ stock opened at $7.34 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.55. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust has a 12-month low of $6.21 and a 12-month high of $8.35.

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0885 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.46%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Chapin Davis Inc. raised its stake in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 85,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 65,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 3,105 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 38,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 4,810 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 29,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 5,040 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is a mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc and managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is based in United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.