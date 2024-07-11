Saba Capital Management, L.P. Acquires 42,236 Shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZ) Stock

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZ – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 42,236 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.38 per share, with a total value of $311,701.68. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 52,553,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,844,992.36. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, July 8th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 200,706 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.40 per share, for a total transaction of $1,485,224.40.
- On Monday, July 1st, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 252,855 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.25 per share, with a total value of $1,833,198.75.
BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Price Performance
BIGZ stock opened at $7.34 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.55. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust has a 12-month low of $6.21 and a 12-month high of $8.35.
BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Announces Dividend
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Chapin Davis Inc. raised its stake in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 85,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 65,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 3,105 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 38,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 4,810 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 29,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 5,040 shares in the last quarter.
BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Company Profile
BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is a mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc and managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is based in United States.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust
- Investing in large cap stocks: Diving into big caps
- This Stock’s Price Shifts Into High Gear With Analyst Upgrades
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- AI Boosts Glass Tech Leader Stock: Shares Up 75% and More to Come
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- AI Partnership Boosts This Top Tech Stock: Ready for More Gains?
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.