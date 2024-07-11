Royal Bank of Canada Cuts BCE (TSE:BCE) Price Target to C$51.00

BCE (TSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BCE) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from C$54.00 to C$51.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 17.84% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of BCE from C$53.25 to C$53.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on BCE from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on BCE from C$54.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. National Bankshares decreased their price target on BCE from C$52.00 to C$50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Cormark dropped their price objective on BCE from C$58.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$51.31.

TSE:BCE opened at C$43.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$39.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$45.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$48.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 184.91. BCE has a 12-month low of C$42.58 and a 12-month high of C$59.25.

BCE (TSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BCE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C$0.72 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.72. The company had revenue of C$6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$6.09 billion. BCE had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 9.36%. Equities research analysts expect that BCE will post 3.0157895 earnings per share for the current year.

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Bell Communication and Technology Services, and Bell Media. The Bell Communication and Technology Services segment provides wireless products and services including mobile data and voice plans and devices; wireline products and services comprising data, including internet access, internet protocol television, cloud-based services, and business solutions, as well as voice, and other communication services and products; and satellite TV and connectivity services for residential, small and medium-sized business, government, and large enterprise customers.

