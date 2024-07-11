Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) Receives $47.00 Average PT from Analysts

Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $46.60.

Several brokerages have commented on ROL. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Rollins from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of Rollins in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

In other news, CFO Kenneth D. Krause sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 94,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,233,510. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other Rollins news, CFO Kenneth D. Krause sold 3,331 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $158,222.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 90,747 shares in the company, valued at $4,310,482.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Kenneth D. Krause sold 5,000 shares of Rollins stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 94,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,233,510. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 20,331 shares of company stock valued at $949,623 in the last ninety days. 4.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Rollins by 72.4% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 619 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Rollins by 139.7% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 755 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rollins in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Rollins by 43.9% in the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 774 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Rollins by 65.9% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,453 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ROL opened at $49.60 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Rollins has a 12-month low of $32.19 and a 12-month high of $50.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.70.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20. The firm had revenue of $748.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $739.12 million. Rollins had a return on equity of 37.73% and a net margin of 13.94%. The company’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Rollins will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. Rollins’s payout ratio is 67.42%.

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

