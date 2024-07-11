Roderick (Rod) Flavell Acquires 241 Shares of FDM Group (Holdings) plc (LON:FDM) Stock

FDM Group (Holdings) plc (LON:FDM – Get Free Report) insider Roderick (Rod) Flavell purchased 241 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 414 ($5.30) per share, with a total value of £997.74 ($1,278.01).

FDM Group Trading Down 3.5 %

LON FDM traded down GBX 14.40 ($0.18) during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 399.60 ($5.12). The stock had a trading volume of 99,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 245,318. The stock has a market capitalization of £435.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,086.49 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 405.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 399.57. FDM Group has a one year low of GBX 300 ($3.84) and a one year high of GBX 639 ($8.18). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.32, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.63.

Get FDM Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of FDM Group in a report on Thursday, June 6th.

About FDM Group

(Get Free Report)

FDM Group (Holdings) plc provides information technology (IT) services in the United Kingdom, North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It is involved in recruiting, training, and deploying its IT and business consultants to clients. The company was formerly known as Astra Topco Limited and changed its name to FDM Group (Holdings) plc.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for FDM Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FDM Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.