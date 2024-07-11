Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Redburn Atlantic

Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $256.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on ROK. Barclays cut their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $320.00 to $312.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Rockwell Automation from $265.00 to $260.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Rockwell Automation from $322.00 to $316.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rockwell Automation presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $301.07.

Rockwell Automation Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of ROK opened at $265.00 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $264.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $279.37. Rockwell Automation has a twelve month low of $249.00 and a twelve month high of $348.52.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 13.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.01 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation will post 10.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Rockwell Automation Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Tessa M. Myers sold 528 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.78, for a total value of $133,995.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,718 shares in the company, valued at $943,554.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Rockwell Automation news, VP John M. Miller sold 467 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.27, for a total value of $127,617.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,800 shares in the company, valued at $1,311,696. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Tessa M. Myers sold 528 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.78, for a total value of $133,995.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $943,554.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,199 shares of company stock worth $572,750. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rockwell Automation

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $380,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 676.7% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 32,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,984,000 after purchasing an additional 28,016 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 0.9% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,266,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 85,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,562,000 after purchasing an additional 4,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 76.5% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 3,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

Featured Articles

