Richardson Financial Services Inc. Takes Position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ABNB. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Airbnb by 418.5% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Airbnb by 1.2% during the first quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Airbnb by 57.9% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,632,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,753,860,000 after buying an additional 3,899,179 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Airbnb in the 1st quarter worth $2,406,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Airbnb by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 66,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,952,000 after buying an additional 7,024 shares in the last quarter. 80.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ABNB shares. Mizuho raised Airbnb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $150.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. B. Riley Financial assumed coverage on Airbnb in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler Companies increased their price target on shares of Airbnb from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $155.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Airbnb in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.44.

In related news, CEO Brian Chesky sold 115,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.95, for a total value of $17,532,750.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,914,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,114,278,188.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Airbnb news, CEO Brian Chesky sold 115,385 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.95, for a total transaction of $17,532,750.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,914,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,114,278,188.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 44,990 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total transaction of $6,750,299.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 46,467 shares in the company, valued at $6,971,908.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 539,707 shares of company stock worth $80,247,207 over the last three months. 27.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ABNB traded down $6.00 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $145.84. The stock had a trading volume of 2,457,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,354,475. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.93 billion, a PE ratio of 20.33, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12 month low of $113.24 and a 12 month high of $170.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $149.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.42.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 48.23% and a return on equity of 39.37%. The company’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

