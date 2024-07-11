Richardson Financial Services Inc. Makes New Investment in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Sachetta LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, First United Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000.
Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Up 0.7 %
NYSEARCA VYM traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $120.74. 417,199 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 976,007. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $98.40 and a 1-year high of $121.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.54. The company has a market cap of $54.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70.
Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile
The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.
