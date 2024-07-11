Richardson Financial Services Inc. Makes New $35,000 Investment in SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMB)

Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMB – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $56,061,000. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC now owns 1,422,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,397,000 after buying an additional 100,498 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF by 2,326.1% during the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 192,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,171,000 after acquiring an additional 184,137 shares during the period. Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,224,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 142,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,141,000 after acquiring an additional 16,252 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPMB traded up $0.13 on Thursday, reaching $21.83. 107,516 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 792,471. SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $20.00 and a 12 month high of $22.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.57.

SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF (SPMB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund tracks an index of US agency mortgage pass-through debt. SPMB was launched on Jan 15, 2009 and is managed by State Street.

