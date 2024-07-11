Richardson Financial Services Inc. Has $149,000 Stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Richardson Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 70.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 213 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Richardson Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in KLA were worth $149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of KLA by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 9,480 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of KLA by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,450 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $843,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft acquired a new stake in shares of KLA during the fourth quarter worth $4,559,000. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of KLA by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 39,668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,059,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management raised its holdings in shares of KLA by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 26,626 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,692 shares during the period. 86.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get KLA alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 44 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $819.40, for a total transaction of $36,053.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,644,493.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 44 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $819.40, for a total transaction of $36,053.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,211 shares in the company, valued at $11,644,493.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 7,833 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $760.00, for a total transaction of $5,953,080.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 32,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,399,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,905 shares of company stock valued at $16,831,966. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

KLA Price Performance

NASDAQ:KLAC traded down $34.13 on Thursday, hitting $858.22. The company had a trading volume of 298,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 881,917. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.05, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $788.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $696.89. KLA Co. has a 52 week low of $440.15 and a 52 week high of $896.32.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $5.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.94 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. KLA had a net margin of 27.19% and a return on equity of 102.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.49 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 23.3 earnings per share for the current year.

KLA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. KLA’s payout ratio is currently 30.38%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on KLAC shares. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of KLA from $625.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of KLA in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of KLA from $750.00 to $875.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of KLA from $860.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of KLA in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $800.00 target price on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $747.40.

Check Out Our Latest Report on KLA

KLA Profile

(Free Report)

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

