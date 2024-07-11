Richardson Financial Services Inc. Grows Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Richardson Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,067 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Richardson Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Chevron by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 26,475 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,176,000 after buying an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Integris Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Chevron by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Integris Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,567 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $878,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Embree Financial Group lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Embree Financial Group now owns 9,528 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,503,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 7,157 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalina Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 120.6% in the 1st quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC now owns 5,197 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $820,000 after acquiring an additional 2,841 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Stock Up 0.4 %

CVX stock traded up $0.57 during trading on Thursday, hitting $155.70. 4,461,834 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,912,938. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $139.62 and a 1 year high of $171.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $157.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.03. The stock has a market cap of $286.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $48.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.42 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.55 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 13.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.98%.

Insider Transactions at Chevron

In other Chevron news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 2,549 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total transaction of $410,389.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,231,167. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Chevron news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 2,549 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total transaction of $410,389.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,231,167. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $462,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,746 shares of company stock worth $2,727,971 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CVX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $195.00 in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $156.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chevron has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.95.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

