Richardson Financial Services Inc. Acquires Shares of 132 iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Activest Wealth Management boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 1,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Sendero Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,982,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Morton Capital Management LLC CA raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morton Capital Management LLC CA now owns 3,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $831,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,974 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 709 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWF traded down $7.90 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $374.86. The stock had a trading volume of 782,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,329,354. The company has a market capitalization of $99.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $353.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $333.45. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $256.01 and a fifty-two week high of $382.82.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

