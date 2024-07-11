Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) Hits New 12-Month High at $3.69

Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $3.69 and last traded at $3.59, with a volume of 111912 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.25.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on RBBN shares. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Ribbon Communications in a report on Monday, April 29th. They issued a “mkt outperform” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Ribbon Communications from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Ribbon Communications in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.75.

The stock has a market cap of $626.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.29 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.05.

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). Ribbon Communications had a positive return on equity of 4.32% and a negative net margin of 7.11%. The company had revenue of $179.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.22 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ribbon Communications Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in Ribbon Communications in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ribbon Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ribbon Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ribbon Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in Ribbon Communications by 79.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 43,790 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 19,346 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.92% of the company’s stock.

Ribbon Communications Inc provides communications technology in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud and Edge, and IP Optical Networks. The Cloud and Edge segment provides software and hardware products, solutions, and services for voice over internet protocol communications, voice over long-term evolution, and voice over 5G communications, and unified communications and collaboration.

