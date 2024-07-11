Reviewing Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC) & Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI)

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Free Report) and Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Texas Capital Bancshares has a beta of 1.15, indicating that its stock price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bank of South Carolina has a beta of 0.5, indicating that its stock price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

96.9% of Texas Capital Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of Bank of South Carolina shares are held by institutional investors. 1.5% of Texas Capital Bancshares shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 29.8% of Bank of South Carolina shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Texas Capital Bancshares $1.79 billion 1.62 $189.14 million $3.30 18.89 Bank of South Carolina $26.08 million 2.34 $5.49 million $0.95 11.78

This table compares Texas Capital Bancshares and Bank of South Carolina’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Texas Capital Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than Bank of South Carolina. Bank of South Carolina is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Texas Capital Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Texas Capital Bancshares and Bank of South Carolina, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Texas Capital Bancshares 3 8 2 0 1.92 Bank of South Carolina 0 0 0 0 N/A

Texas Capital Bancshares presently has a consensus target price of $63.65, suggesting a potential upside of 2.12%. Given Texas Capital Bancshares’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Texas Capital Bancshares is more favorable than Bank of South Carolina.

Profitability

This table compares Texas Capital Bancshares and Bank of South Carolina’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Texas Capital Bancshares 9.66% 7.05% 0.69% Bank of South Carolina 19.55% 11.85% 0.84%

Summary

Texas Capital Bancshares beats Bank of South Carolina on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Texas Capital Bancshares

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking; consumer banking; investment banking solutions, including capital markets, mergers and acquisitions, and syndicated finance, as well as financial sponsor coverage, capital solutions, and institutional services; and wealth management services, such as investment management, financial planning, lockbox and insurance, securities-based lending, estate planning, and business succession, as well as philanthropic, trustee and executor, custom credit, and depository services. It also provides deposit accounts, analyzed accounts, commercial card, SBA and business loans, packaged solutions, and merchant services; liquidity and investments, working capital, international trade and payment, and treasury and credit products; and commercial real estate, homebuilder and community, and mortgage finance. In addition, the company offers payables and receivables management; online and mobile banking; term loans and lines of credit, equipment finance and lease, acquisition finance, and asset-based lending; private wealth advisory solutions; and checking and savings accounts, debit and credit cards, and certificates of deposit, as well as ETF and funds management services. Further, it provides financial institution money market accounts and loan syndication products; commercial loans for financing for working capital, organic growth, and acquisitions; real estate term and construction loans; mortgage warehouse lending services; treasury management, trust, and advisory and escrow services; and letters of credit. The company operates in Austin, Dallas, Fort Worth, Houston, and San Antonio metropolitan areas of Texas. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

About Bank of South Carolina

Bank of South Carolina Corporation operates as a bank holding company for The Bank of South Carolina that provides a range of financial products and services primarily in Charleston, Berkeley, and Dorchester counties of South Carolina. Its deposits include non-interest-bearing demand accounts, NOW accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company offers secured and unsecured commercial loans, commercial real estate construction loans, consumer construction loans, home equity lines of credit, and mortgage originations, as well as paycheck protection program loans. It operates five banking house locations. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Charleston, South Carolina.

