Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Trims Holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lowered its position in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,153 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 86 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ROK. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 955,574 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $278,387,000 after buying an additional 54,948 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 678,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $210,644,000 after purchasing an additional 19,656 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 645,485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $200,410,000 after buying an additional 35,070 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 579,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $179,775,000 after acquiring an additional 23,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 420,099 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $129,247,000 after buying an additional 89,207 shares during the period. 75.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $310.00 to $304.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays lowered their price target on Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $312.00 to $305.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $265.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Rockwell Automation in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $256.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $300.71.

Rockwell Automation Price Performance

Shares of ROK stock traded up $5.51 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $270.59. The stock had a trading volume of 85,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 983,528. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.18, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.37. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a one year low of $249.00 and a one year high of $348.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $264.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $279.37.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 13.19%. The company’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.01 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.15 EPS for the current year.

Rockwell Automation Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.88%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Cyril Perducat sold 659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.11, for a total transaction of $171,412.49. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,204,309.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Cyril Perducat sold 659 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.11, for a total value of $171,412.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,204,309.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Tessa M. Myers sold 528 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.78, for a total value of $133,995.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $943,554.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,199 shares of company stock valued at $572,750 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Profile

(Free Report)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.