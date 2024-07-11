Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Sells 190 Shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lowered its holdings in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,590 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 190 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Shell were worth $375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SHEL. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Shell by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 22,871,131 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,504,920,000 after acquiring an additional 477,432 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Shell by 10.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,742,878 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $562,866,000 after acquiring an additional 848,104 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Shell by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,173,651 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $406,226,000 after acquiring an additional 143,910 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Shell by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,325,276 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $350,403,000 after acquiring an additional 885,069 shares during the period. Finally, Westwood Global Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Shell by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC now owns 2,417,326 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $159,060,000 after acquiring an additional 304,871 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Shell alerts:

Shell Stock Performance

NYSE:SHEL traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $72.68. 518,458 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,275,871. The stock has a market capitalization of $231.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.46, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.59. Shell plc has a 52-week low of $59.51 and a 52-week high of $74.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $71.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.01.

Shell Increases Dividend

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $74.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.03 billion. Shell had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 13.83%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Shell plc will post 8.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a $0.688 dividend. This is a boost from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. Shell’s payout ratio is currently 50.74%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on SHEL shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Shell from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Argus raised their price target on shares of Shell from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Shell from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.25.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Shell

Shell Company Profile

(Free Report)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.