Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Raises Stake in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSU)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its holdings in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSU – Free Report) by 20.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,758 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF were worth $577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DFSU. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 256.0% during the fourth quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 995.1% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 3,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 2,836 shares during the period. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $120,000.

Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $35.77. 2,743 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,422. The company has a market cap of $997.98 million, a PE ratio of 22.03 and a beta of 1.06. Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.31 and a fifty-two week high of $35.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.24.

The Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (DFSU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that aims to invest in a portfolio of US equities across all market-caps with perceived high profitability and positive sustainability characteristics.

